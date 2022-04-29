Two people killed within two hours in North Baltimore

Police are investigating two murders on Thursday in Baltimore.

Police said a woman was found dead from a shooting inside a parked car around 5:21 p.m. on Thursday in the 4100 block of Elkader Avenue. Officers said the woman had been dead for a while.

Then, a 19-year-old male was shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Belair Road. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.