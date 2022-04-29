ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CDC confirms human bird flu case in U.S.

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

COLORADO (WCIA) — The CDC announced on Thursday that it has detected the first human case of bird flu in the United States.

The person who tested positive lives in Colorado and had direct exposure with a flock of poultry presumed to have H5N1 bird flu. They reported fatigue as their only symptom for a few days and have since recovered.

The H5N1 virus has been found in U.S. commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and in wild birds in 34 states. The CDC said it has tracked the health of more than 2500 people exposed to H5N1, but this is the only case that has been found to date.

This case does not change the CDC’s human risk assessment for the general public, which the CDC considers to be low. The CDC will continue to monitor the situation closely for signs that the risk to human health has changed.

People who have job-related or recreational exposures to infected birds are at higher risk of infection and should take precautions outlined by the CDC.

WCIA

WCIA

