PORTLAND, Ore — Multnomah County is pitching landlords on a program to house the homeless — with a guarantee that rent will be paid. The new program, called "Move In Multnomah," houses people in vacant homes and apartments and covers their rent for an entire year at market rate. The county also covers the security deposit and any additional damage beyond what the deposit would cover.

