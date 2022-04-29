Bronx high school helps first-generation students afford college

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One Bronx High School is helping first-generation, college-bound seniors afford to go to college.

It’s an exciting time for teens, who are getting their acceptance letters and emails from their dream college. But there’s a problem, too: for so many, the cost of college is overwhelming.

Marcelino Solano, 17, has worked hard in school. Now, 10 colleges want him. His father, Manuel, is bursting with pride; he said his son will be the first person in his family to go to college.

But there’s so many costs associated with the dream. That’s where American Dream Charter School comes in. Solano is just one of 79 seniors at the school, all of them are first-generation Americans and many are the first to go to college in their families.

American Dream’s college guidance office is buzzing with the teens, who are overcoming the odds of financial hardships and persevering academically. For them, it’s a critical opportunity to lift their families out of poverty.

To donate to make education more accessible, you can visit American Dream Charter School’s website.

