ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Teen Arrested in Connection With Over a Dozen Shooting Incidents in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterbury Police said they've arrested a man that appears to be connected to over a dozen shooting incidents in the city and across the state. Officials said they arrested 18-year-old Richard...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

Three men, one teen arrested for evading police after four-car crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials. The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer […]
Daily Voice

Teen, Woman Injured In Shooting On Street In Hartford

Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting on a busy Connecticut street. The shooting took place in Hartford around 7 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at 18 Townley St., next to Saint Francis Hospital. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to the area after...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Drugs#Gps#Violent Crime#Waterbury Police#Willow Street
Fox News

Florida authorities release bodycam footage from wedding with drug-laced food

New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. The teen, Tamari Requena, of Bridgeport, was reported missing after not coming home from Harding High School on Tuesday, April 26. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black and blue Nike...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy