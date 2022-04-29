Teen Arrested in Connection With Over a Dozen Shooting Incidents in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials. The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer […]
Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting on a busy Connecticut street. The shooting took place in Hartford around 7 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at 18 Townley St., next to Saint Francis Hospital. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to the area after...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The search is on for the person that shot and killed a Bronx woman, police say. Police have released new video of what they believe may have been the getaway car that one of the shooters took off in on the night that Sally Ntim was killed. In the video,...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. The teen, Tamari Requena, of Bridgeport, was reported missing after not coming home from Harding High School on Tuesday, April 26. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black and blue Nike...
A Connecticut woman was found dead after police responded to an assault complaint. The incident took place in New Haven County around 10:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Waterbury in the area of Willow Street at Roseland Avenue. Officers located a woman who had sustained visible injuries and was pronounced...
Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a pizza truck in Connecticut and then leaving the scene. The crash happened in Middlesex County at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 on I-91 in the town of Cromwell, according to Connecticut State Police. A Big Green...
Family and friends of Kayla Green are set to gather Saturday to say their final farewells. The 16-year-old high school cheerleader was stabbed to death in Mount Vernon earlier this month. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church. The service is set to follow at...
