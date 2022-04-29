ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodeaux selected 5th overall by New York Giants in NFL Draft

By Matt Rawlings
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected by the New York Giants with the 5th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday night.

Thibodeaux becomes the first former Oregon player selected in the top five since Marcus Mariota in 2015 and the first defensive end the Giants have taken in the first round since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2010.

It is the first time in program history that Oregon players were selected in the first round in three straight drafts (Justin Herbert, 2020, Penei Sewell, 2021).

In his three seasons with the Ducks, Thibodeaux helped Oregon with back-to-back Pac-12 titles in 2019 and 2020, and was a unanimous All-American in 2021, with nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss on the season.

Along with being a two-time first-team all-Pac-12 Conference performer in 2020 and 2021, Thibodeaux was also a recipient of the Morris Trophy in 2020 as the top defensive lineman in the league.

In 2019, Thibodeaux was named the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in his first season with the Ducks before helping his team win the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.

His four-year contract, with a fifth-year club option, is projected to be worth over $36 million.

Thibodeaux will be joining a New York team that went 4-13 last season and was ranked 21st in total defense.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

