Oxford, MS

10 times Matt Corral was definitely in a boy band before the NFL Draft

By Alex McDaniel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uxWM_0fNZNUa100

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is having a decent week.

Even after his prolific college career ended with an ankle injury at the Sugar Bowl that I’m DEFINITELY NOT STILL BITTER ABOUT, he’s one of only 21 prospects (and two quarterbacks) who accepted an invite to attend this year’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas. Sure, we could sit here and talk about where he might end up based on zillions of mock drafts floating around the internet — including ours! — but no, dear reader. You deserve more than that.

Because no matter where (or when) Corral lands in this year’s draft, we simply can’t ignore the one question on everyone’s mind:

Why does Matt Corral look like he performs non-sensical pop songs with synchronized choreography for throngs of screaming teenagers and their mothers?

Because he does. And we have proof.

1

When he did this photo shoot for Seventeen Magazine

2

When he held this press conference to reassure you he does NOT have a girlfriend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggQtB_0fNZNUa100

3

When he shot this promo for his solo album, Corraltitude

4

When they made him wear a suit to the MTV Music Awards

5

When he and his dad hung out on his tour bus

6

When he went through his bad-boy sweatband phase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyUFG_0fNZNUa100

7

When he starred in this straight-to-DVD rom-com

8

When he couldn't even go for a run without the PAPARAZZI, AMIRITE

9

When he promised he'd never break your heart, girl

10

When he got involved in this very public brawl

Comments / 0

