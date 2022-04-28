ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Georgia’s Nakobe Dean is the early favorite for best dressed at the NFL Draft

By Cole Huff
 2 days ago
It’s Day 1 of NFL Draft weekend! The sun, the celebrities and NFL’s past, present and future are out in Las Vegas for the big day. Guys’ lives are moments away from changing forever as they prepare to hear their names called right before they make that unforgettable walk across the stage to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand.

But how will these young men make their once-in-a-lifetime moment even more memorable? Fashion, of course. And before the draft even gets underway, we may have an early favorite for the day’s best-dressed player.

2022 National Champion Nakobe Dean showed up in a perfect pink suit, ready for his moment. The Georgia linebacker has +125 odds at Tipico Sportsbook to hear his name called in the first round, but he’s No. 1 on the fashion draft board so far.

How long before someone dethrones Dean? Stay tuned.

The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Ringer

There’s Never Been a First Overall Pick Like Travon Walker

With the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select: Travon Walker, linebacker, Georgia. Never has the first pick garnered such a resounding, unified cry from the league fan base at large. Not one of rejoicing and celebration, nor one of jeering and booing—but a clear, resonant “... Who?”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Georgia Set An NFL Draft Record This Weekend

Move over, LSU and Ohio State. Georgia football has set the record for most players taken in a single, seven-round NFL Draft with 15 selections. The Buckeyes (2004) and Tigers (2020) held the previous record at 14. Georgia is coming off its first national championship since 1980. It was littered...
ATHENS, GA
