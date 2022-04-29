ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, MD

Harford County deputies search for man who robbed bank in Abingdon

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABINGDON, Md. (WBFF) — Harford County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who robbed a bank Thursday in Abingdon. Deputies said a man entered an...

foxbaltimore.com

WBOC

Officials ID Man Killed in Shootout With Trooper, Deputy in Somerset County

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy in Somerset County. The man killed in the shootout Monday, April 25, was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Find Missing Man Who Was Possibly Armed Dead

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police on Monday found a 31-year-old Baltimore County man who was reported missing over the weekend. Jingyi Deng, who’s described as 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, was last seen about noon Sunday in the Cockeysville area, Baltimore County Police said. Police found him dead, according to Baltimore County Police spokesperson Trae Corbin. #UPDATE Mr. Deng has been located. https://t.co/l02PwNtiyr — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 2, 2022 The police search for Deng was focused Monday morning on an area near the NCR Trail between Ashland and Phoenix, a police spokesperson told WJZ. Because the 31-year-old might be armed, police advised against approaching him. Police have not specified whether they found Deng alive.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in the shooting Tuesday that killed one man and sent another to the hospital. William Brown was arrested Wednesday on charges of first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree attempted murder, Baltimore Police said. The charges stem from a deadly double shooting reported shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Highland Avenue, according to police. Officers responding to gunfire in the area found 37-year-old Dominic Bullock shot multiple times, and a second shooting victim inside a nearby home. Bullock was pronounced dead at the scene. The second shooting victim, identified only as a 36-year-old man, was critically injured. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the shooting resulted from an unspecified dispute. It’s unclear what led to Brown’s arrest. Brown remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Charged in 16-Year-Old's Shooting Death

A 17-year-old was arrested in a fatal February shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Southeast D.C. Officers found DeShaun Francis, 16, of Alexandria, Virginia, inside a car just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street SE, D.C. police said. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said. Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD

