ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Investigation on impact of Wyandotte County cyberattack continues

By Brian Dulle, Sean McDowell
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6RZL_0fNZMK6c00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is continuing to investigate a mid-April attack on its computer systems that continues to cripple key services in the county, including the court system.

FOX4 learned Wednesday that the breach may be a ransomware attack — similar to others where the victims ultimately pay the attackers to free up their locked down systems. Victims are often faced with either paying high sums of money or losing access to their records and computers.

The UG said Thursday it has been working around the clock to comprehensively assess and remediate the recent cybersecurity attack.

Recent data breach in Wyandotte County may be ransomware attack

On Wednesday, FOX4 asked leaders with the UG, if this security breach is a ransomware attack, as we’ve been told. However, county spokespeople refused to address the ransomware topic directly, saying only the effort to repair the trouble continues.

The UG said over the Easter holiday weekend, it discovered a cybersecurity attack to its data centers during routine maintenance of its systems. This did not impact online or cloud-based services such as the website as it targeted on-premise servers. Out of an abundance of caution, many UG servers were shut down to isolate the issue during an assessment of the impact.

“Until we have fully assessed the threat, we do not want to inadvertently expose our organization to further attacks,” the UG said.

“The rapid response of the Department of Technology Services quickly contained the attack,” the UG said in a news release Thursday afternoon. “Federal cybersecurity authorities were notified within hours of the attack’s discovery. The Unified Government brought in additional private sector cybersecurity resources to assist with preventing repeat attacks, identifying and removing any malicious software, and strengthening cybersecurity posture of the UG. No additional attacks have been identified since the April 16 event.”

The UG is expected to give an update during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Which services are affected in Wyandotte County?

The list of areas affected by this digital concern has grown slightly from last week. The list of affected areas now includes these Wyandotte County departments:

  • Appraiser
  • Delinquent Real Estate
  • District Attorney
  • District Court
  • Human Resources
  • Motor Vehicles
  • Neighborhood Resource Center
  • Procurement
  • Sheriff’s Office
  • Treasury

The Appraiser’s Office is still holding appeals on all applications received prior to the April 14, 2022, deadline. However, currently no decisions are being made until the UG is able to fully finalize the full impact of the impacted services.

Attorneys have complained to FOX4 that precautionary computer system shutdowns at the county courthouse are limiting the ability to conduct speedy trials, which is a constitutional right. Many hearings are still being conducted via Zoom.

Kansas Democrats call on Republican leadership to revisit congressional maps

Jeff Shipley with Ravenii Cybersecurity in Kansas City said cyberattacks are up since the Ukraine-Russia war started, with 48% of those attacks pointed toward government entities since their IT departments are understaffed.

“They can ransomware, which is basically shutting your systems down so they’re not usable. So, you can imagine an entire city not being able to use any of their computer infrastructure, phone network, 911,” he said.

The UG said those in the community can check its website or call 311 for updates on services impacted.

The UG said it is actively working with the US Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Mid-America Regional Council cybersecurity task force to determine what data, if any, may have been compromised.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
JC Post

KBI helps make large meth distribution bust

BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday for methamphetamine-related charges, according to a media release from the KBI.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cyberattack#Computer Systems#Infrastructure#The Unified Government#Ug
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body discovered in Newton County well, and Missouri approves a $46-Billion budget

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Democrat threatens to recruit parents to sue schools for lack of honest history lessons

TOPEKA — Rep. Valdenia Winn offered a proposal to House Republicans: If they were to override the governor’s veto of legislation installing a parental bill of rights, she would recruit parents to file lawsuits over the lack of honest history lessons in public schools. After all, Winn said, the parental bill of rights “essentially” gives […] The post Kansas Democrat threatens to recruit parents to sue schools for lack of honest history lessons appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police arrest Homicide suspect related to Newton Co. missing person case; Victim excavated from well

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Police Department release details in an arrest and homicide investigation where information originated in Newton County. Joplin Police Department say they were recently notified by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office of a death investigation that had possibly originated within the City of Joplin. After further investigation and collaboration with Newton County authorities, it was determined...
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy