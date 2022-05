YORK, Pa. — Give Local York returns on May 6, and FOX43 is continuing to speak with some of the local nonprofits involved in the event. The York Art Association is over 100-years-old and began when three artists and several businessmen came together to exchange views and interests, according to the organization's website. They would meet regularly in homes and other meeting places, renting space to hold meetings, drawing sessions, and exhibits.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO