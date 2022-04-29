ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Police rule Newberg business fire an arson, say suspect died in fire

By Amanda Arden
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Investigators from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department determined the fire that destroyed a Newberg business on April 10 was arson and believe the suspect who started it died in the fire. The fire at the DCI International Building was discovered shortly after 2 a.m. on...

www.koin.com

Suspect Arrested Following Fairview Shooting

(Fairview, OR) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a shooting Friday night. It happened near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 205th Avenue. Several cars and apartments were hit by gunfire. No one was hurt. When deputies arrived they found Jesus Rafeal Guerrero leaving the scene. He was armed with a gun and taken into custody. He’s charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
FAIRVIEW, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash

Five-year-old Kai Banderas of Redmond, thrown from a car in last Friday's violent Bend Parkway crash, is back home from a Portland hospital, on the mend from serious facial injuries, while his shaken mom is very thankful and grateful that things didn't turn out far worse. The post Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
