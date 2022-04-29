ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Early voting has ended for the May primaries

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIXKs_0fNZLDtK00

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early voting ended on Thursday for six counties in Northeast Tennessee.

Hawkins County election officials said that over 3,000 ballots were collected during the early voting process.

7 running in Hawkins County GOP mayoral primary

More than 500 people showed up to vote in Hawkins County on Thursday, which is the biggest turnout of the last two weeks.

Of the ballots that were returned in Hawkins County, less than 100 of them were for the Democratic primary.

Election day is next Tuesday, May 3.

News Channel 11 is Your Local Election Headquarters. For in-depth coverage of the races and election news, head to the Your Local Election HQ page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

State rep. calls for participation in TN county primaries on election eve

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local state representative is calling on Tri-Cities voters to get out and vote in Tuesday’s county primary elections. Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) said Tuesday’s elections mean far more for voters and their tax dollars than elections for federal and state congressional lawmakers. “These are the people that determine your […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tennesseans to cast ballots in primary election May 3

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 3 in Northeast Tennessee, giving voters the last chance to cast their ballots. Six of the seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area will hold primary elections on May 3. Johnson County is the only one that won’t. In this election, voters […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

POLL: Wamp Siblings Leading In Hamilton County Primaries

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- According to a poll released by Hamilton Flourishing, a local political advocacy group, both Wamp siblings are currently leading in their respective races as Election Day prepares to arrive tomorrow.This poll was released on Saturday and was conducted by polling organization Spry Strategies. The poll interviews were conducted via landline and the internet and the survey featured 298 likely Republican primary voters.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Rogersville, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Elections
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Kingsport Times-News

Three key GOP races to be decided on Washington County ballot

Washington County voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide contested Republican races for sheriff, county mayor and county clerk. The winners of the GOP contests for sheriff and county clerk will be unopposed on the Aug. 4 general election ballot. The Republican nominee for mayor will face independent candidate James W. Reeves in the August election.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fired Ballad travel nurse turns self in on drug charges

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Ballad Health travel nurse Jacqueline Brewster turned herself in Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center to face four counts of obtaining narcotics by fraud related to an alleged theft of patient medications at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) last year. Brewster’s appearance at Jonesborough came five months after local […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Local Election#Gop#Democratic#News Channel 11
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJHL

‘Most wanted’ suspect Cody Christian arrested in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man wanted by state and federal authorities has been taken into custody. Cody Keith Christian was arrested by Kingsport police in the Lynn Garden community Friday evening. The Kingsport Police Department said Christian was spotted near the intersection of Tranbarger Drive and Virgil Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Once spotted, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

JCPD investigating after downtown shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an early morning shooting left two injured Saturday, police say they’re searching for a suspect. According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to an incident on Spring Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. While the exact nature of the shooting has not […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy