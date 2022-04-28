ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

MU Alert: Shots fired reported at Columbia apartment complex

By Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA − Police are at the scene of a shots fired incident at an apartment complex in Columbia, according to an MU Alert. The alert was sent around 6:03 p.m., which said Columbia police reported shots fired...

www.columbiamissourian.com

