Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Gets Roasted After They Take Travon Walker With The First Pick

By Wes Langeler
 4 days ago

And with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select…

Travon Walker,  from the University of Georgia.

Huh?

Make no mistake Travon Walker is a physical freak who played all over the field, including a ton of snaps inside, for the National Championship winning Georgia Bulldogs.

However, if you simply look at the stat sheet, it’s debatable whether or not he’s the best player on the Georgia defense, let alone the entire NFL.

He wasn’t a standout college football player, but had an unreal combine performance. He’s got the skillset, the question remains if he can put all the tools together and become a dominant force in the NFL.

University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was widely suspected to be the the first overall pick, and the Detroit Lions wasted no time snagging the home town kid with the second overall pick.

He’s way less of a risk as opposed to Walker, however, if we know anything about the Jaguars, avoiding risk isn’t exactly their forte.

Remember when they hired Urban Meyer to be their head football coach? And remember when he brought Tim Tebow on board? Yeah, that didn’t go well…

Needless to say, Jags fans aren’t exactly pleased with the gamble… and they took to Twitter to let GM Trent Baalke know about it.

I guess we’ll see… maybe they just like picking first.

Here’s Baalke’s reasoning for selecting Walker #1 overall:

