Joey Noble hopes to get the call during NFL draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NFL draft begins on Thursday night and will run through Saturday afternoon. 262 players will get the call, and former Lobo Joey Noble is hoping to be one of them.

“I’ve been looking forward to this my whole life since I was like six years old playing flag football until now,” said Noble. “It’s right around the corner. I’m a little bit nervous because it’s hard to get to where I am right now and it’s pro football.”

Noble spent three seasons with the Lobos after joining the program as a junior college transfer from Fullerton JC in California. In 30 games at UNM, Noble racked up 138 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss. The defensive end had his best year as a senior, as he recorded 72 tackles, 605 sacks and 18.5 TFL.

“I don’t think there will be too much change really,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been doing, just working the edge so I’ll be comfortable. I’ve been waiting for this. It’s just once in a lifetime opportunity. So, just ready for the experience and like I said, just soak it all in, just be myself, have fun.”

Noble expects to be a late round selection or go undrafted and sign with a team as a free agent.

