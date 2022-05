DETROIT – Residents of the city of Detroit can request to have a tree planted in front of their home, thanks to a citywide program focused on improving neighborhoods. Under the 10,000 Up! program, the city of Detroit set a goal to plant 10,000 trees in an effort to beautify communities and improve conditions for the environment and for residents. Officials say they are committing to planting trees because they help improve air quality, keep neighborhoods cool, reduce the impact of climate change, divert storm water to help prevent flooding, drive down utility bills and raise property values, a press release reads.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO