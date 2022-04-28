ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Best friends who hadn’t seen each other for over 70 years are reunited at care home

By The Sun
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhN2Z_0fNZGKkW00

TWO pals who had not seen each other for more than 70 years have been reunited at a care home.

Audrey Sishton and Margaret Moore, both 86, were best friends at school during the late 1940s and early 1950s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4La3IC_0fNZGKkW00
The pair recognised each other straight away and thrilled staff laid on a vintage tea for them at the home in Hednesford Credit: SWNS

But they lost touch after leaving and had not seen each other since 1951, despite both staying local to bring up families in Cannock, Staffs.

Disabled Audrey moved into the facility for a few weeks while her own home was having repairs.

The pair recognised each other straight away and thrilled staff laid on a vintage tea for them at the home in Hednesford.

Mum-of-one Audrey, who has lived alone since the death of her husband Harold in 1989, said: "It was an incredible coincidence really.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aq1k4_0fNZGKkW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSOic_0fNZGKkW00

"I'm disabled and had to move into the care home for five weeks while works were being done on my home.

"When I arrived at the care home, I recognised her straight away. As soon as I said my name she remembered me too.

"I left school at 15 and went straight into shop work so it was many years ago that we last saw each other.

"We lived in the same area but I had never even seen her around the town for 71 years.

"But, I knew her face straight away. She is exactly the same except for the grey hair.

"It was lovely to bump into Margaret again and we had some fascinating chats, remembering what we had got up to at school and filling each other in on the rest of our lives.

"I do remember that at school Margaret was definitely the cheeky one."

Both women were born in 1936, three years before the outbreak of World War Two.

Margaret, who has four children and seven grandchildren, has been living at the luxury care home since June 2021.

The retired factory worker said: "It was a real surprise when Audrey turned up at Littleton Lodge.

"I was here and Audrey just walked in. We recognised each other straight away.

"Audrey said 'I recognise you from years ago'.

"She hadn't got any photographs, but she remembered my name.

"We were at the same school and the same class at Belt Road School and we had a lot of fun talking about our school days."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BphTi_0fNZGKkW00
Audrey (pictured in 1949) said she recognised Margaret right away in the care home Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KCwW_0fNZGKkW00
Margaret (pictured in 1949) said the pair had 'a lot of fun talking about our school days' Credit: SWNS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Man, 77, who believed he'd been abandoned after being shipped to Australia as an 'orphan' where he was beaten and abused discovers his dad tried to rescue him - as he reunites with his late father's family

A man who believed he had been abandoned by his parents after he was shipped to Australia as a child was heartbroken to discover his father was denied access to him by the institution where he was beaten and abused. Dorian Thomas Reece, 77, was placed in a Birmingham orphanage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man who went to war with neighbours over 32ft-high conifer trees in his garden that he refused to trim because ‘it would kill them’ is ordered to lop them after losing court battle

A man who claimed trimming his 32ft trees would kill them has been ordered to lop them after losing a battle with his neighbours. Terry Saville had been locked in a war of words with Neil and May Kidd over the trees between their properties in Kirriemuir, Angus. The frustrated...
POLITICS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
411K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy