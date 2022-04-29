ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee lawmakers pass K-12 library oversight, end session

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrFQC_0fNZFJpa00
Tennessee House of Representatives The Tennessee House of Representatives meets Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers closed out their annual legislative session Thursday, striking a deal that would let a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide through a new veto power over local school board decisions.

The Republican-supermajority Legislature also worked out last differences on an education funding formula overhaul sought by Gov. Bill Lee and tougher campaign finance and ethics rules amid a federal investigation that has already seen one House Republican plead guilty and resign.

Those proposals and others head to the Republican governor, concluding a session in which lawmakers pushed further on conservative hot-button issues — targeting transgender athletes, imposing scrutiny over school libraries and blocking COVID-19 safety requirements.

The election-year session began in January.

Advocates of strict scrutiny of the materials in public school libraries said changes were necessary to boost transparency, their calls coming amid a national spike in book challenges and bans. School librarians in particular have become the target of scorn from Republican lawmakers in a push for more oversight of those contents provided to children — especially those touching on racism and LGBTQ issues.

The final bill would give the state’s textbook commission — all political appointees — ultimate say in an appeals process over whether a book can or can’t stay in school libraries. When someone challenges a book, the elected school board makes a ruling. Under the bill, if a parent, student or school worker doesn’t like the decision, they could appeal to the textbook commission, whose choice will apply to school libraries statewide.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Jerry Sexton drew criticism after saying before Wednesday’s House passage that any inappropriate book should be burned. He later noted he isn’t on the textbook commission and didn’t think any book-burning was likely to occur.

Lawmakers negotiated the bill Thursday, backing off from the House’s proposed requirement that schools provide the commission a list of library materials to review for possible removals, and settling on putting the commission atop the appeals process.

Several Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the negotiated bill Thursday.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro noted that it doesn’t specify how long a removed book stays out of libraries, or becomes eligible for reinstatement.

“These are permanent bans on books,” Yarbro said. “If this had been the law when we started school libraries, our libraries would have about 150 books in them.”

Already, the governor proposed and signed legislation that requires school libraries to post their contents online and regularly review their policies to make sure the materials are “age-appropriate” and “suitable” for the children.

Librarians have countered that schools already have policies for parents and educators to review school library books. They stress the need for better resources and possibly adding a state library coordinator to promote literacy and education statewide.

Lawmakers also agreed on terms for new campaign finance and ethics requirements.

Politically active nonprofits, ranging from the National Rifle Association to Americans for Prosperity, have been monitoring the proposal closely, concerned it could require revealing their donors.

The backlash drew a response recently from Senate Speaker Randy McNally, who assured that the bill sheds light on spending without censoring free speech or requiring disclosing nonprofit donors.

The version approved Thursday says certain nonprofits must disclose spending totaling at least $5,000 within 60 days of an election on communications that contain a state candidate’s name or likeness. Exceptions exist for activities such as lobbying, or communicating with members of their organization or people who register to receive updates.

The wide-ranging bill also requires leaders of political committees to submit proof of identification; makes candidates and officeholders sign disclosures of financial interest under penalty of perjury; and increases reporting requirements in the 10 days before an election for candidates and political committee contributions and spending, due by the next business day.

The changes come after GOP Rep. Robin Smith resigned and then pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud in an alleged political consulting kickback scheme, which implicated former House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren. Federal prosecutors allege that three claimed the political firm, Phoenix Solutions, was run by a certain “Matthew Phoenix,” but in reality it was Cothren under an alias.

Casada, who is not seeking reelection, and Cothren also have been subpoenaed in a state investigation into a separate shadowy political committee. Its treasurer told state regulators she is Cothren’s former girlfriend and opened the PAC at Cothren’s request, but took no additional action.

Lawmakers also finished work on a new K-12 education funding plan, which would add Tennessee to nearly 40 other states that attach a set amount of money per student.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Yarbro
Person
Randy Mcnally
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

What's next for abortion after Supreme Court leak?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The nation's capital has a long tradition of stunning leaks, from national security secrets to political scandals, but this week's disclosure of a draft Supreme Court decision is one for the history books. The document obtained by Politico shows a majority of justices could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that created a constitutional right to abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Alito's Plan to Repeal the 20th Century

If you are an American with a young daughter, she will grow up in a world without the right to choose when and where she gives birth, and in which nothing restrains a state from declaring her womb its property, with all the invasive authorities that implies. That is the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#School Libraries#Ap#Republican#Legislature#House#Lgbtq
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘White Lives Matter’ signs found in progressive Midtown neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some neighbors in the Cooper-Young area of Memphis are outraged after noticing stickers placed on traffic signs that they believe are racially charged. “I think the neighbors are generally against this kind of stuff. Again, it’s like poking a finger in somebody’s eye, just causing aggravation for no reason at all. I don’t think there’s any violent intent or anything, but it’s just causing a stink” said Cooper-Young resident Chip Armstrong.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
99K+
Followers
101K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy