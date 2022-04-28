ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. economy shrinks for first time in two years

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC economics correspondent Steve Liesman joins Shep Smith to explain...

www.cnbc.com

Fox News

New York Times spins news about economy shrinking: 'but underlying measures were solid'

The New York Times appeared to give a positive spin to the devastating economic news to plague the Biden administration. Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, shrank by 1.4% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from January through March, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of the data on Thursday. This marked the first shrinkage of the economy since the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

US economy won’t fall into recession, market strategist says

LPL Financial chief market strategist Ryan Detrick joined "Mornings with Maria" Friday and said that the U.S. economy won’t fall into a recession. Detrick made these comments ahead of the release of the March core personal consumption expenditures report. WHAT IS A RECESSION, AND SHOULD AMERICANS BE WORRIED?. RYAN...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Economics#Cnbc
MarketWatch

Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, whose out-of-consensus views about the risks of persistent inflation have come true, is reiterating his concerns about a potential U.S. downturn: He now says a recession is “the most likely thing” partly because the Federal Reserve “is going to have to keep going [in its effort to subdue inflation] until we see disinflation.”
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
FOXBusiness

What is a recession, and should Americans be worried?

A growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, red-hot inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
Matt Lillywhite

More Bad News For The Economy As Recession Fears Grow

Some economists are concerned about a recession in the United States. According to The New York Times, "demand — for cars, for homes, for restaurant meals and for the workers to provide them — has outstripped supply, leading to the fastest inflation in 40 years. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve argue they can cool off the economy and bring down inflation without driving up unemployment and causing a recession. But many economists are skeptical that the Fed can engineer such a soft landing, especially in a moment of such extreme global uncertainty."
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after another sign of rising inflation

U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield rises even after an unexpected decline in GDP

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose Thursday, as investors digested economic data that showed an unexpected contraction in gross domestic product. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 1.6 basis points at 2.832% by 4:07 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was marginally lower at 2.901%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Diesel prices soaring beyond crude, gasoline — and likely to stay that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold rises, but U.S. rate hike bets set up monthly drop

* U.S. economy unexpectedly contracts in the first quarter * Dollar off 20-year highs * Silver, platinum also headed for monthly drops (Updates prices, details) By Bharat Gautam April 29 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday as worrying U.S. economic data rekindled some interest in the safe-haven metal, but bullion was likely to log its first monthly drop since January on bets for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,905.67 per ounce, as of 0546 GMT, but had lost about 1.6% so far this month. U.S. gold futures were up 0.9% at $1,908.10. The disappointing U.S. GDP number could take some pressure off the Fed to tighten quite as aggressively as it has hinted, a rhetoric that has pressured gold in recent weeks, said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. "That has given gold a bit of a lifeline, and knocked the dollar back just a bit. I don't expect these moves to continue though," Spivak added. Fed officials have aligned around plans to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes this year, but remain split over what could be the make-or-break decision of where to stop to avoid dragging the economy into recession. Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. Gold prices were headed for their first monthly percentage drop since January, with the dollar and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields strengthening this month. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for other currency holders. The dollar edged off a 20-year high it reached against rivals in the previous session. "The freight train, otherwise known as the U.S. dollar, will have to slow down at some point. And that could bode well for gold when it does," trading firm City Index's senior market analyst Matt Simpson said in a note. Spot silver gained 0.9% to $23.34 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.6% to $924.49, and palladium rose 0.7% to $2,247.63. All were set for monthly falls. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)
MARKETS
CNBC

Dollar jumps on China growth fears, yen rebounds before BOJ meeting

The dollar hit a two-year high on Tuesday as concerns about slowing growth in China and expectations that the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike rates boosted demand for the greenback. The Japanese yen also rebounded as investors speculated that the Japanese central bank or government may act to stabilize the...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

US economic growth may hit the skids

The U.S. economy likely slowed to a crawl during the first three months of the year, dampened by a record U.S. trade deficit and slower inventory growth after a very strong finish at the end of 2021. The Bureau of Economic Analysis is slated to publish its preliminary estimate of...
BUSINESS

