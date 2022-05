Iowa City Police have arrested a suspect in a series of gas drive-offs. A warrant was served Wednesday on 25-year-old Samuel Evans of 9th Street in Coralville. Police say he was caught on surveillance video driving off without paying for $39.02 in gas at the Lower Muscatine Road Delimart on September 15th and $20 in gas at the Highway 1 West Delimart on September 28th. Investigators were able to match the license plates that were caught on security video from the Lower Muscatine Road theft with those of Evans’ 2009 Ford Fusion, which was pulled over by University of Iowa Police for a traffic violation that same day.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO