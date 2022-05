St. Aloysius’ track athletes won two events, and qualified for the state meet in five others, at the MAIS Class 5A South State meet on Saturday. Cati Mathews won the 300 meter hurdles and finished third in the 100 hurdles. She was also part of the 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams that both finished fourth to qualify for the state meet.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO