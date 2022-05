CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Tri-State is filled with bourbon lovers. Many of them search for unique opportunities to try some rare labels. Hadley George and Greg Schube share details of a chance to get your hands on a prize and help the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The organization is also hosting a gala May 7 in which Bob Herzog will emcee.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO