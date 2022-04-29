ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Laurel proclamation for National Crime Victim’s Rights Week

By Eddie Robertson
WDAM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation Thursday, recognizing National Crime Victim’s Rights Week in the city. Family and friends of crime victims along with city and county representatives gathered on the courthouse steps to take part in the event. Many...

www.wdam.com

