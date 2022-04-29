Photo gallery: Aidan Hutchinson at the 2022 NFL Draft

In the sixth round and with the 217th pick in the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Jackson State linebacker James Houston. In 2021, Houston led the FCS with seven forced fumbles and was tied for second with 24.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded 16.5 sacks and had a total of 70 tackles on the season. Houston was named the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year and 2021 First-Team All SWAC.

