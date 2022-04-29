Photo gallery: Aidan Hutchinson at the 2022 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans selected Hassan Haskins with the 131st overall selection of the draft, the 26th pick of the fourth round. He joins former Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan with the Titans organization. Following Haskins, Andrew Stueber was selected by the New England Patriots with the 245th overall pick, the 20th selection of the seventh round. Stueber joins five former Wolverines with the Patriots: LB Cam McGrone, K Quinn Nordin, OG Mike Onwenu, S Jabrill Peppers and LB Josh Uche.
