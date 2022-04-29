ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Photo gallery: Aidan Hutchinson at the 2022 NFL Draft

 4 days ago

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan...

WXYZ

Michigan's Haskins, Stueber get selected in final day of draft

The Tennessee Titans selected Hassan Haskins with the 131st overall selection of the draft, the 26th pick of the fourth round. He joins former Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan with the Titans organization. Following Haskins, Andrew Stueber was selected by the New England Patriots with the 245th overall pick, the 20th selection of the seventh round. Stueber joins five former Wolverines with the Patriots: LB Cam McGrone, K Quinn Nordin, OG Mike Onwenu, S Jabrill Peppers and LB Josh Uche.
NASHVILLE, TN
WXYZ

Trio of Michigan State Spartans get drafted in final day of NFL draft

With the 191st pick in the NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor in the sixth round on Saturday. Following Nailor, his teammate TE Connor Heyward was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at 208th. Lastly for Michigan State, A.J. Arcuri went to the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams at 261st.
EAST LANSING, MI
WXYZ

Lions draft Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez in sixth round

The Detroit Lions continue to add to their defense. In the sixth-round of the NFL Draft and with the No. 188 pick, the Lions selected Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. Last season, Rodriguez ranked seventh in the FBS with 76 solo tackles (129 total tackles, 15 for loss) and is...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Lions select LB Jackson State's James Houston in sixth round

In the sixth round and with the 217th pick in the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Jackson State linebacker James Houston. In 2021, Houston led the FCS with seven forced fumbles and was tied for second with 24.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded 16.5 sacks and had a total of 70 tackles on the season. Houston was named the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year and 2021 First-Team All SWAC.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Hall of Famer Joe Dumars joins NBA front office

(WXYZ) — Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, who helped the Detroit Pistons win back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990, is joining the NBA as its head of basketball operations. The league says Dumars' responsibilities will include the development of playing rules and interpretations, conduct and discipline, and...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Lions draft Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas

With their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas at No. 237. During his NCAA career, Lucas totaled 223 tackles, 28 pass breakups, and six interceptions. He was also a three-time All-Pac-12 player. Over the 2017-2021 seasons with the Sun Devils, Lucas forced 32 incompletions which was the most in the Pac-12 in that span.
DETROIT, MI

