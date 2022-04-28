Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV
Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural...www.msnbc.com
I think I remember every democratic candidate for presidency trashing each other during the debates BIG TIME!
Even though JD has President Trump's endorsement I for one will NOT vote for JD .
I think Trump chose poorly in JD Vance, he can't be trusted.
