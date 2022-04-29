ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 10:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to...

alerts.weather.gov

News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
Flood Advisory issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. .Rainfall during the past 24 hours has caused the river to rise again. Additional heavy rainfall is possible in the coming days, which could cause additional rises and/or warnings. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY, MAY 12 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From this morning to Thursday, May 12. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 21.1 Tue 9 AM 21.9 23.5 23.0 23.5 1 PM 5/05
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1130 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...High water levels caused by rain and snowmelt continue. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.5 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT /1130 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 AM CDT Tuesday /10:10 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 50.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

