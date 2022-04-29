ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers drafting Ikem Ekwonu brings him home to Charlotte — and fans love it!

By Alex Zietlow
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

The Carolina Panthers selected Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu in the first round of NFL draft Thursday, and the offensive tackle is receiving a warm homecoming.

After a few surprises in the first five picks — including the New York Giants taking Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5 — Ekwonu, a Charlotte native and N.C. State star who was widely considered the best offensive lineman in the draft, fell in Carolina’s lap.

Fans, media sites and others have reacted mostly in jubilation. And that feeling is shared by Ekwonu himself.

“This is a dream come true,” Ekwonu told the NFL Network after getting picked . “This whole moment just feels so surreal. The fact that I’ve been growing up being a Carolina Panthers fan and now I’m about to be in that building, it’s really just crazy to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isAkI_0fNZ7JZr00
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu takes selfies with fans after being picked by the Carolina Panthers with the sixth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP

Here’s the general online reaction to the pick of Ekwonu.

Ikem Ekwonu reactions on Twitter

