A new era of Jacksonville Jaguars football began (again) last Thursday when the team selected Travon Walker with the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. New head man Doug Pederson is now tasked with coaching up a roster featuring several big-ticket additions signed and drafted after the end of the season, but Pederson's No. 1 priority is to make the Jaguars a football attraction as opposed to the circus sideshow it was under Urban Meyer.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO