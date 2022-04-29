Chief: Multiple 'suspicious' fires within 3 hours in Vista

An investigation is underway after multiple fires happened in the same area within three hours in northern San Diego County Thursday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a report of a brush fire just before 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of La Tortuga Drive and Hacienda Drive in the City of Vista.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing a man starting multiple brush fires. Earlier in the day, authorities went to another fire in the same area which was quickly extinguished. The Oceanside Police Department also reported a man trying to start a fire about two miles away just before 8:00 p.m.

Residents are being told to be aware and be careful with fire. The fires are being investigated by San Diego County Sheriff's Department's bomb and arson unit.

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating and asking the public for any information about these suspicious fires. Call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.