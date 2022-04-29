ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chief: Multiple 'suspicious' fires within 3 hours in Vista

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
An investigation is underway after multiple fires happened in the same area within three hours in northern San Diego County Thursday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a report of a brush fire just before 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of La Tortuga Drive and Hacienda Drive in the City of Vista.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing a man starting multiple brush fires. Earlier in the day, authorities went to another fire in the same area which was quickly extinguished. The Oceanside Police Department also reported a man trying to start a fire about two miles away just before 8:00 p.m.

Residents are being told to be aware and be careful with fire. The fires are being investigated by San Diego County Sheriff's Department's bomb and arson unit.

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating and asking the public for any information about these suspicious fires. Call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

Times of San Diego

Search Underway for Cassidy Chan, 13, Who Went Missing Walking Family Dog in Poway

Authorities searched Wednesday for a teenage girl who went missing this week during a neighborhood outing in the northern unincorporated area of Poway. Cassidy Chan, 13, left her Heritage Drive home to take the family dog for a walk shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. When she failed to return, relatives reported her missing, Lt. Kevin Ralph said.
NBC San Diego

Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection to String of Fires in Vista

Deputies took 22-year-old Rogelio Ramirez into custody Monday morning a short distance from where the small fire blackened vegetation in the area of Melrose Drive and Oceanside Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. After being questioned by detectives, Ramirez was booked into county jail on suspicion of...
VISTA, CA
