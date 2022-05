WEST UNION. W.Va. (WV News) — Every play the Doddridge County defense made was scored with a ‘1’ on a perfect night for Kenna Curran. The Bulldog lefty struck out 13 batters and retired the other two hitters on comebackers to the circle, throwing a gem as the top-seed Bulldogs made short work of the Tygarts Valley Bulldogs, winning 14-0 in five innings at DCHS in the Class A Region II, Section 2 tournament.

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO