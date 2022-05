MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia filled one of its needs for the 2022 football season with the addition of transfer defensive lineman Mike Lockhart. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder could play either nose or tackle for the Mountaineers this year and provides another depth element for a WVU defense that has been heavily rebuilt on the back end but needed one additional piece up front to give it the flexibility it had a season ago.

