STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Asparagus Festival is back, returning to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for the first time since 2019. The festival runs from May 6 - 8, opening at noon and closing at 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Although asparagus might not be the first favorite vegetable that comes to mind, the San Joaquin County Asparagus Festival just might change that.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO