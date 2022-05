According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers might consider a move for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield. "The Panthers and Seahawks have remained in the mix in the veteran quarterback market throughout the offseason," wrote Howe, "and the Texans will likely explore their options with Garoppolo and Mayfield, according to a source. Of course, this all continues to hinge on the rest of the draft."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO