She made an appearance on “The Andy Griffith Show,” but before she was on the classic hit series, Charity Grace was inspiring young minds in classrooms as a teacher. According to MeTV, Charity Grace, who played Jennifer Morrison on “The Andy Griffith Show,” was an English teacher. She taught at high schools throughout her adult life. However, her real passion was for acting. But she decided to go into education when a theater director told her when she was young that she might not have what it took to be an actress.

