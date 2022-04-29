Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Yoder

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says an officer-involved shooting investigation is now underway following a barricaded suspect incident in the Truckton community, just south of Yoder.

According to Lt. Deborah Mynatt, the as-yet-unnamed suspect threatened a family member and former significant other, which violated a restraining order.

Fountain Police pulled the suspect over due to a traffic violation, but the suspect fled the stop.

Just after 6 pm Thursday, deputies went to the suspect's home near the corner of Boone Rd and Night Train Ln to follow up. According to Lt. Mynatt, the suspect fired one shot at deputies.

Additional deputies were called in to set up a containment area around the home as efforts to come to a peaceful end got underway. However, the suspect reportedly resumed firing at deputies.

Everyone living in the area was advised to "please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved."

About three hours after the incident began, calls went out for multiple fire units to head to the scene for a "fully-involved" structure and to protect the area surrounding the home. At least half of the home was on fire at the time.

Two deputies fired into the home during the standoff.

The suspect is believed to be dead within the collapsed home, but deputies have not been able to confirm someone was still inside.

Under Colorado law, the Colorado Springs Police Department will investigate the incident and report findings to the 4th Judicial District for review.

