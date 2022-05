Star wide receiver A.J. Brown has admitted to feeling conflicting emotions about his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles made during last week's NFL Draft. While Brown is hyped to play alongside "best friend" and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts starting this fall, the one-time Pro Bowl selection explained during Monday's introductory press conference that leaving the only pro football home he'd known since the spring of 2019 was "kind of bittersweet."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO