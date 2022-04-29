ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

‘We’re with you’: First responders show support by visiting burned boy in hospital

By Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky, Jordan Gartner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, Conn (WFSB/Gray News) - Law enforcement and first responders showed their support for injured 6-year-old Dominick Krankall by visiting him Thursday at the Bridgeport Hospital. Police said Dominick is currently at the hospital recovering after he was burned in what his father called a bullying incident, reported WFSB....

6-year-old Connecticut boy suffers major burns after bullies allegedly throw fireball at him

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (TCD) -- A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized suffering from second- and third-degree burns after kids he played with allegedly threw a fireball at him. According to NBC Connecticut, Dominick Krankall was in the backyard of his apartment on Louisiana Avenue playing with other boys who lived in the building. Krankall’s sister Kayla Deegan told NBC Connecticut one of the boys allegedly went into a shed and "somehow gained access to some gasoline and lighters."
BRIDGEPORT, CT
6-Year-Old Burn Victim Released From Bridgeport Hospital

The 6-year-old child who suffered serious burns near his home in Bridgeport is out of the hospital. Dominick Krankal was released from Bridgeport Hospital Monday, according to a hospital spokesperson. Dominick suffered second-and third-degree burns to his face and legs on April 24 and his family told NBC New York...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
