Cape Coral, FL

Still no arrest in shooting in a 'quiet' Cape Coral neighborhood

By Briana Brownlee
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
Still no arrest in a shooting that happened in Cape Coral early Wednesday morning, leaving some neighbors shaken up.

Someone fired shots at a house, with children inside, and injured a male inside the home.

The shooting happened near SE Van Loon Terrace and SE 20 th Place near Hancock Bridge Parkway around 2 a.m Wednesday morning.

A usually quiet and peaceful neighborhood was interrupted by bullets piercing through the windows and tearing up the outer frame of a home.

"I heard a big bang," one neighbor said. "I just didn't expect something like that to be so close by."

Cape Coral Police confirmed when they arrived on the scene, soon after, they found a male lying on the floor of his home hit by a bullet. Responders took the man to a hospital as he had non-life-threatening injuries.

"That's sort of alarming," the neighbor said. "That's so sad thinking about somebody going through that."

We tried to speak with the family whose house was hit, but they weren't home.

Thursday, Cape Coral Police confirmed there still have not been any arrests in the case. As far as if the victim knows the shooter, that's still unknown.

There was another shooting in Cape Coral on Sunday, the address hasn't been released. We asked CCPD if the shootings were related, and the spokesman said that information is unknown and the case is still under investigation.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

