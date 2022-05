FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. (KEPR) – Police are investigating a body that was discovered by children over the weekend in a Washington state reservoir. According to Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, children who were fishing discovered a body floating in the willows of Scooteney Reservoir on Sunday. The reservoir sits on the northern border of Franklin County next to Highway 17. Deputies responded to the call after reports came into the 911 dispatch center at approximately 7 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO