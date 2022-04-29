Freeze Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Hamilton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN FRANKLIN, NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY, DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Bright, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Brookville, Bright, Hidden Valley, Ross, Cleves, Shawnee, Taylor Creek, Dry Ridge, Blue Jay, Dunlap, Colerain Township, Miami Heights, Skyline Acres, Guilford, Logan and Manchester. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 152 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Comments / 0