Freeze Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 11:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Missouri and Illinois Mississippi River at Louisiana. Mississippi River at Clarksville. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Louisiana. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, The first quarter mile of Edison Avenue beyond the railroad tracks begins flooding near this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and crest near 15.3 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Louisiana 15.0 14.7 15.2 15.2 15.1 14.9 14.9

PIKE COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO