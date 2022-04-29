ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver house realtor calls 'total disaster' could sell for more than $400k

9NEWS
9NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — A realtor's brutally honest description of a Denver home listed for $429,000 didn't scare away potential buyers from bidding on "one of the worst properties on the market." Denver real estate agent Pat Krekel told 9NEWS she lost count of the offers made for the home...

99.9 The Point

LOOK: 15 Pics From The Least Expensive House In Loveland

Loveland is popping, in many different ways. Just like pretty much everywhere in Northern Colorado, the real estate market is absolutely insane, but with interest rates rising, it's becoming even harder and harder for buyers to fit something in their budget. But, here's one in Loveland that - while it...
LOVELAND, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
TravelNoire

Rocky Mountaineer's New Luxury Train Routes Through The Southwest

Reserve a seat on Rocky Mountaineer’s new luxury train with routes recently opened through the southwest United States. Riders can depart from or stop in Denver, Moab, Bryce Canyon and Las Vegas along these new luxury train routes. The glass-domed cars will grant riders full views of the splendor of nature from the climate-controlled train. Local cuisine is prepared by on-board chefs serving three-course meals for both breakfast and lunch.
DENVER, CO
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
FOX31 Denver

3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
DENVER, CO
