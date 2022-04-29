ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Colorado is getting our dollars’: Towns, big and small, feel restrained by Wyoming’s liquor license laws

By Oil City News
Cover picture for the articleBURNS, Wyo. — Complaints regarding Wyoming’s current liquor license laws are not new, nor are they limited to the state’s biggest cities. But the disapproval has arguably never been louder. Especially in Laramie County. As first proposed in the Cheyenne City Council’s meeting Monday, the council...

Related
Wyoming News

Montana, Wyoming communicating daily regarding call on Tongue River

SHERIDAN — Montana and Wyoming state officials have been in communication daily since Montana officials made an April 1 call on the Tongue River and its tributaries to fill the state’s Tongue River Reservoir. Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart said the states are regularly reevaluating the need for the call, especially in light of snow and other precipitation arriving since April 1. However, he said neither state is rushing to lift the call. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming voter ID law faces legal challenge

Casper Star-Tribune CASPER – An attorney and former Democratic state lawmaker filed suit Wednesday over Wyoming’s voter ID law, arguing it violates multiple sections of the state’s constitution. The lawsuit alleges the law, which went into effect last year, is inconvenient and unnecessary. “(The voter ID law) trammels the constitutional right essential to suffrage both in passage and operation,” the suit states. ...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Democrats look to make inroads in rural Wyoming

The Wyoming Democratic Party will soon have a rural organizing director thanks to the Democratic National Committee’s new focus on investing in deep red states. The state Democratic party requested and received $40,000 for an organizing director to canvass rural and frontier areas of Wyoming with a special focus on the Wind River Reservation. The reservation is home to the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Bandidos MC Clubhouse raided in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota was part of a large-scale investigation involving the Bandidos Motorcycle Club. According to the Attorney General’s office, there were search warrants on the eastern and western parts of the state. The Bandidos sign has officially been removed from the motorcycle club’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Tourism
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Report: Derby Is The Most Affordable Neighborhood In The Denver Metro Area

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000. (credit: CBS) It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.” The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon. “It’s...
DENVER, CO

