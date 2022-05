The Presidents Trophy-winning and number one seed in the East, the Florida Panthers, start their playoff run tonight as they face off against the second wild-card position team, the Washington Capitals. The Capitals were firing on all cylinders at the end of the regular season to hopefully propel them into a higher seeding but lost the opportunity when it arose. Now they look to go against one of the best teams in the NHL right now. Can the Capitals pull off the upset tonight and take down the big bad Panthers? It’s time to find out as we continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Panthers prediction and pick.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO