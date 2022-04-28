Did Giants leak Daniel Jones news for draft purposes?

Malik Willis — QB Arnold Ebiketie — DE Kiper originally projected each of these players to come off the board in the first round. Perhaps the most surprising first-round omission from last night’s selection process was Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Heading into the first round, Willis was widely considered one of (if not the) best QB option in this year’s class. Many believed he had the potential to go early in the first. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only QB to come of the board at No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO