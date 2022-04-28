ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Did Giants leak Daniel Jones news for draft purposes?

By Larry Brown
 2 days ago
The New York Giants may have had some strategic timing with their Daniel Jones news. News leaked on Thursday morning that the Giants would not be exercising their 5th-year contract option for Jones. Teams have until...

East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
