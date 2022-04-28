Gamenight: Sabres trail Bruins 2-0

It's the final road game of the 2021-22 season for the Buffalo Sabres, and they find themselves nestled inside TD Garden taking on the Boston Bruins. The blue and gold are also riding a four-game win streak.

Neither team scored in the opening period, but the Bruins struck twice in the second. Captain Patrice Bergeron netted his 23rd and 24th goals of the season for Boston, which also upped his career goal total to 399 as he inched closer to 400 against Dustin Tokarski and company.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

GAME SUMMARY

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.)

2.)

3.)

What's Next:

The blue and gold put a wrap on the 2021-22 campaign tomorrow night when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. It will also be the final call for Sabres legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who will be riding off into the retirement sunset following the contest. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m. EST, and pregame with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog starts at 6 p.m. EST.