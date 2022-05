With their first pick of the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots addressed a need for depth on the offensive line ... and they did so in a big way. The Pats selected Michigan guard Michael Onwenu with the 182nd overall selection. At nearly 6-4 and weighing 350, the massive lineman has used his skills and excellent length to become a key member of the Pats offensive line, spending time starting at right tackle, left guard and even aligning jumbo tight end packages over the past two seasons.

