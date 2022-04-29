Safety top priority for San Joaquin Asparagus Festival’s return

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Asparagus Festival returns to the fairgrounds this year.

The popular festival features asparagus-themed food along with live concerts and other entertainment. Festival organizers have hired a private security company who said they’re planning and coordinating with Stockton police to ensure the event is as safe as it can be.

“Full force we’re back and ready to have some fun with you and your family,” Julie Linesburgh said.

Linesburgh has been involved with the festival in some way for the last 35 years.

The three-day festival is expected to draw thousands of people to Stockton, which has security on the forefront of people’s minds.

“We have a staff of 40 guards that are supposed to be here every day at a festival along with Stockton PD,” said Trevin Gaines, CEO of Quality Security Services. “Any personal items will be checked out the front gate no matter what it is, and no guns or anything. No weapons are allowed, no gang affiliation colors or anything of that sort.”

Asparagus festival organizers said safety is the top priority both inside the event at the fairgrounds and the surrounding area.

“It’s just been a team effort to make sure when people show up they only worry about having fun,” said Alan Sanchez, with the Asparagus Festival.

“I think sometimes people forget how safe Stockton can be. It’s a very safe family-oriented event. And I hope that people are encouraged to come out and have a really good time,” Linesburgh said.

The Asparagus Festival begins May 6 and lasts through Mother’s Day weekend.

