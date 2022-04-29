ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council holds study session over short term rentals

By Jordana Elder
 4 days ago

Short term rentals in the City of Erie continues to be a hot topic of discussion.

Erie City Council held a study session on April 28 to learn everything they could about short term rentals in order to put together an ordinance they can present to the public.

City council proposed an ordinance last year, but tabled it.

One of the issues that remains is whether short term rentals should be allowed in particular zoning districts, specifically Glenwood and Frontier.

City forms Stormwater Advisory Committee

While City Council President Liz Allen said short term rentals are a good idea, there needs to be regulations.

“We know that we are a tourism depression. We have a big Tall Ships festival coming in August. We know that kind of gig economy is being used by people who like to travel. It doesn’t mean it’s carte blanche, you just do whatever you want,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council President.

There’s no timeframe as to when the proposed ordinance will be up for a public hearing.

YourErie

Erie Insurance employees start filling new building

Erie Insurance employees are working inside the company’s newest building for the first time. About 200 workers volunteered to trade their remote working situation to work in the new “Thomas B. Hagen Building.” They began the move this week and that will continue over the next three weeks. Erie Insurance broke ground on the project […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gannon University partners with local company to launch wellness clinic

Gannon University is partnering with a local company to focus on helping the Erie community. The university is formed a partnership with Chosen back in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic to bring educational experiences to occupational and physical therapy students. On April 29, they launched the Gannon Wellness Clinic at the Chosen Mission […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Shooting on W. 8th St. claims the life of one, injures another

Erie Police responded to a fatal shooting in the 1800 block of West 8th Street Thursday night. Police were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Erie Police have confirmed that two people were shot, and that one person died. The other victim was taken to the hospital with what we’re told were non-life-threatening […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Workers testing voting machines for May primary election

Workers have been busy testing voting machines for the upcoming primary elections in May. It’s a very time consuming process just to make sure that everything is fully tested. A skilled team has been working on the machines and are ready to troubleshoot if needed. So far no problems have been reported.
Community Policy